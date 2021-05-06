Fire crews tackle Nottingham scrap unit fire
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a scrap unit which has sent huge plumes of smoke into the air.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sims Metal at 17:20 BST at Harrimans Lane in the Dunkirk area of Nottingham.
Fifteen fire crews from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire are working to get the blaze under control.
A spokesperson said there are not thought to be any casualties.
The cause of the fire, which is close to part of the city's rail network, is unclear.
The fire service added it was being supported by Nottinghamshire Police, the ambulance service, and Network Rail.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "If you are in the area and can smell the smoke, please shut your windows and stay indoors while the emergency services deal with this incident."
East Midlands Railway said the blaze had not impacted services.
The smoke can be seen across Nottingham and beyond, which has led more than 50 people to call the fire service control room.
Pictures and videos of the blaze have been shared on social media.
One Twitter user, Lorin Everall, wrote: "Scary coming out of work to see this massive fire in Nottingham."
