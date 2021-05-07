BBC News

Fire crews to tackle Nottingham scrap unit fire for days

media captionPeople living near to the fire have been told to close windows and doors

Crews are to remain at the scene of a blaze at a scrap metal unit for several days, the fire service has confirmed.

At its height, about 100 firefighters tackled the large fire at Sims Metal, Harrimans Lane, in Nottingham, on Thursday.

Six fire engines are still at the scene and crews are expected to remain there until next week as they extinguish the fire and dampen down.

An investigation into the cause is due to start later, the fire service said.

Fourteen crews from around the East Midlands were sent to the industrial unit from 17:20 BST on Thursday, when the fire sent large plumes of smoke across Nottingham.

Firefighters worked "tirelessly" throughout the night to control the blaze, a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

image copyrightNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionAn investigation to determine the cause of the fire is due to start on Friday

Phil Revill, group manager and incident commander, said: "Currently at the scene we have six appliances. There is still a large pile of scrap on fire.

"We are working with the on-site owners to separate the pile of scrap to extinguish it."

image copyrightMichael Platten
image captionLarge plumes of black smoke were seen near Wollaton Hall

A Public Health England spokesperson said: "Residents in areas affected by the smoke should stay indoors, keep their doors and windows closed.

"So far, there have been no reports of any people experiencing ill effects from this fire."

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no casualties as a result of the "significant fire", which was close to part of the city's rail network.

