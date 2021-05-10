Mansfield MP Ben Bradley chosen as new council leader
The Conservative MP for Mansfield has been selected as the new leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.
Ben Bradley, who has represented his Westminster constituency since 2017, was elected to his council seat last week.
The local elections saw the Tories take control of the authority for the first time in 12 years.
Previous leader Kay Cutts announced last year she would not be standing for re-election.
Former Broxtowe Borough Council leader Richard Jackson and ex-Rushcliffe Borough Council leader Neil Clarke had also stood to be elected county council leader.
When Mr Bradley was elected as MP he became the first non-Labour politician for Mansfield in 94 years.
Last year the 31-year-old stepped down from his role as a Parliamentary Private Secretary after 10 months as he said he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Hugh Casswell, BBC Radio Nottingham's political reporter, said Mr Bradley will be confirmed in his role on 27 May.
Technically he won't be leader until the County Council's AGM on 27th May, at which he'll be the Conservative group's nomination for leader. I'm told Muskham & Farnsfield councillor Bruce Laughton will be the nomination for deputy— Hugh Casswell (@HughCasswell) May 10, 2021
