Mansfield MP Ben Bradley chosen as new council leader

Published
image captionBen Bradley was first elected as MP for Mansfield in 2017

The Conservative MP for Mansfield has been selected as the new leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Ben Bradley, who has represented his Westminster constituency since 2017, was elected to his council seat last week.

The local elections saw the Tories take control of the authority for the first time in 12 years.

Previous leader Kay Cutts announced last year she would not be standing for re-election.

Former Broxtowe Borough Council leader Richard Jackson and ex-Rushcliffe Borough Council leader Neil Clarke had also stood to be elected county council leader.

When Mr Bradley was elected as MP he became the first non-Labour politician for Mansfield in 94 years.

Last year the 31-year-old stepped down from his role as a Parliamentary Private Secretary after 10 months as he said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Hugh Casswell, BBC Radio Nottingham's political reporter, said Mr Bradley will be confirmed in his role on 27 May.

image captionThe Conservatives took power in Nottinghamshire County Council for the first time in 12 years after last week's elections

