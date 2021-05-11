Covid: Further fines at lockdown-defying Christian tea room
A Christian cafe and book shop that police said has repeatedly ignored coronavirus restrictions has been caught breaking lockdown rules again.
The Mustard Seed in Gedling, Nottinghamshire, was served a closure order and its owner fined £17,000 in November after refusing to shut.
At the time she argued the Magna Carta allowed them to stay open.
On Saturday police visited again after being told the cafe was breaking rules by serving people inside.
Officers were also told no-one was wearing a mask.
Nottinghamshire Police described it as another "blatant breach" and handed out 10 £200 fines over the illegal gathering.
Hospitality venues in England cannot serve people indoors until 17 May.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "Despite multiple visits, advice and warnings, previous fines and a closure order, the cafe owner still chose to ignore the rules by allowing people to come inside and be served.
"By this time next week it may be that people will be able to meet indoors in groups of up to six.
"However, the roadmap relies on people sticking to the rules now and every time the small minority of people ignore the law it places that easing of restrictions at risk for everyone."
During the November lockdown the business stayed open and at one point police were called to reports of a gathering of "40 to 50 people" inside.
The local authority ultimately served it a three-month closure order to get it shut down, as well as handing it thousands of pounds in fines.
Gedling Borough Council leader John Clarke said the authority was continuing with this legal action against the business.
He added: "The actions of the owner to be serving people inside the cafe at this critical point is irresponsible and reckless.
"They could have waited for a few more days until the rules change, but they clearly want to make a point."
The cafe's owner previously told the BBC she did not believe the government's figures on infection and death rates.
She also said Magna Carta, an 800-year-old document, gave her the right to remain open.
This is not the case.
The BBC has approached the cafe for comment in relation to the latest breach.
