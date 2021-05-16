Nottingham football team gives bereaved dads space to grieve
A group of bereaved fathers who set up a football team have said it has helped them bond during their grief.
Nottingham-based football team Men United was founded in January 2020 by two fathers who met by chance while visiting their children's graves.
The men say they plan to raise money for the bereavement services at Nottingham's hospitals which supported some of them.
The hospital trust said they were grateful for their generosity.
Founder Aidan Brown said he struggled to cope when his three-month-old son Isaac passed away in 2018.
He said: "I bottled everything up. I didn't want to talk to anyone."
He met another dad on his weekly visit to Isaac's grave and they began chatting about their struggles with child loss.
Mr Brown said: "We stayed in contact; he then got in touch with me and said he was thinking about starting a football team."
The 10 fathers play regularly at an athletics stadium in Bilborough and commemorate their children by having their names embroidered on their kit.
Player Lyndon Roberts said: "Men's mental health still isn't really talked about as much.
"To have that space, even if it's just to have a kickabout on a Sunday afternoon to play five-a-side.... I think it's really important."
Another team member Stuart Bradley added: "It's a great stress relief; it's a laugh.
"We just get on because we all share that bond that we know what it feels like to lose a child."
The group plans to raise money for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust's bereavement services via a charity match, due to be played on 25 July.
Mr Brown added: "I think it'd be nice to help them when they've helped us in our time of need."
Jackie Browne, the trust's child bereavement facilitator, said: "We'd like to thank Men United for their generous fundraising efforts and for giving back to the service.
"We wish them all the very best."
