Nottingham man completes charity Homes Under the Hammer binge
- Published
A man is recovering from watching Homes Under the Hammer for 25 hours, raising more than £1,800 for a domestic abuse charity.
Liam Kirk set himself the challenge after realising there was a TV channel dedicated to the renovation programme.
The HomesUnderTheHammerthon was meant to last 24 hours, but presenter Martin Roberts offered him £100 to watch an extra episode on BBC One.
Mr Kirk said the presenters' enthusiasm kept him going.
"To be quite honest it's just sort of colours and sounds to me at this point," Mr Kirk said during the 22nd hour.
"It's quite hard for me to pay attention."
'Exceeded recommended dose'
The 31-year-old said he was a fan of the show - that has been fronted by Mr Roberts, Lucy Alexander, Martel Maxwell and ex-footballer Dion Dublin - but only usually watched one episode at a time.
"I think 22 episodes sort of exceeds the recommended dose of Homes Under the Hammer," he said.
"Martin and Lucy's enthusiasm is keeping me going.
"In one of my darkest hours in the middle of the night, there was an episode where Martin got to visit his home town of Stockton Heath, and he was very excited about it, so that helped me get through the night a little bit."
Halfway with £1113 raised!!! Only another 12 hours to go 😴#homesunderthehammer pic.twitter.com/3iKQI6R09d— HomesUnderTheHammerthon (@HHammerthon) May 16, 2021
Mr Kirk said the best thing about the programme was Mr Roberts, who then surprised him with a chat live on BBC Radio Nottingham.
"I can't believe what you're doing, you complete loony," said Mr Roberts.
"Congratulations, you are doing an absolutely brilliant thing.
"I've got some bad news for you though. We've actually made 1,800 programmes so I've just calculated that is 73 days' worth, so you've only got another 72 days to go before you've seen them all."
Under the rules of the challenge, Mr Kirk was only allowed to leave the room to use the bathroom, and he had to be sober throughout.
He also live-streamed himself so people could watch him watching the programme, in what he described as a "very bizarre version of Gogglebox".
Mr Kirk was still suffering from exhaustion when the BBC tried to speak to him again, but his girlfriend said the support had been "incredible".
"There's so many different ways this money could be spent," said Frances Skinner, who works for Equation, which the challenge raised money for.
"He's doing all right. He's just kind of coming round from his second sleep now."
