Golden oriole: Rare bird found by cleaner released back into the wild
An ultra-rare bird has been nursed back to health and released into the wild by rescuers.
Only about 85 golden orioles migrate through the UK each year and they are endangered globally, the RSPB says.
However, one was brought to Feline and Wildlife Rescue Nottingham (FAW) after being found too weak to fly at a school in neighbouring Leicestershire.
The team spent several days feeding it before it was strong enough to be released back into the wild.
FAW said there had only been 29 recorded sightings of the golden oriole in Nottinghamshire over the past 160 years.
The birds are currently migrating to Europe after spending the winter months in Africa.
The group said the "enigmatic" female bird was found suffering from exhaustion by a cleaner at Long Field Academy in Melton Mowbray on 12 May and brought to them by a vet.
Its avian lead, Beth Ragan, persuaded the weak bird to eat by offering up an array of insects and fruits.
'Last time in my life'
In order to minimise stress to the bird, video cameras were used to monitor its progress remotely.
Within a few days it was well enough to continue on its way and the group released it from a secret location in Nottingham on Saturday.
"It was magical - probably the first and last time in my life I will see a golden oriole in this country," said FAW volunteer Victoria Hayward.
"To watch a healthy bird flying to freedom is hugely rewarding, and one of the reasons we do this work."
FAW said it was the first confirmed sighting of the golden oriole in Nottinghamshire since 2014 and it had worked with the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) to ring and record the bird for conservation purposes.
It may not be the only one - birdwatchers have been flocking to a nature reserve in Worcestershire following reports a golden oriole had been heard singing.
