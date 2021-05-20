Mansfield kidnap probe: Victim 'beaten with weapons in container'
- Published
A man who was covered in blood staggered to a house for help after being held in a shipping container and beaten, police said.
A member of the public dialled 999 after discovering the man banging at a back door at 07:40 BST on Thursday.
Officers said a group of men took him from his home to a container in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, where he was beaten with weapons.
He was then moved to Patterson Place, where he was beaten again.
The man managed to escape and banged on a nearby door, telling the residents to call the police.
He was taken to hospital with injuries to his nose, jaw, hand and ankle but he has since been discharged.
Four men, aged 28, 29, 33 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and remain in custody.
'Hugely distressing'
Detective Inspector Nick Hall said: "This must have been a hugely distressing incident for the man involved.
"While we are pleased to have detained four suspects, our investigation remains in its early stages and we are working hard to establish what happened.
"Obviously reports of this nature are concerning for the public but we believed that this was an isolated incident and that those involved are known to one another."
He added they would particularly like to speak to people who saw "anything suspicious" in Eighth Avenue in Forest Town at about 07:00.
