Nottingham stabbing accused recognised musician from YouTube
A man has denied setting out to attack a musician who was fatally stabbed near a shopping centre.
Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala, 20, was found injured in Milton Street, next to Nottingham's Victoria shopping centre, at lunchtime on 12 October.
Mazin Abdelmonim told Nottingham Crown Court the two had squared up to each other after a chance meeting.
The fatal wounds were inflicted during a fight but Mr Abdelmonim, 19, insisted he did not intend to inflict harm.
The court has heard Mr Abdelmonim and a friend, Davarnay Parris, 18, both admitted having a bladed article in a public place but deny murder.
Giving evidence, Mr Abdelmonim said they recognised Mr Kissingou-Mabiala from his YouTube music videos.
A confrontation started as the pair were from Radford while Mr Kissingou-Mabiala was from a rival area in Top Valley.
Mr Abdelmonim said: "He put his hand to his waist, so I put my hand to my waist to show I had a knife, to scare him away.
"Then he ran at me so I pulled out my knife and the sheath came off and went down the road."
While he admitted holding the blade that inflicted the wounds, when asked whether he wanted to stab, kill or seriously hurt Mr Kissingou-Mabiala, he replied "no".
The court had earlier heard Mr Parris deny taking any part in the attack.
Mr Kissingou-Mabiala was stabbed twice, with one wound to the upper right chest - which went through his heart - and the other in his abdomen, the jury has been told.
After the attack, the court heard the defendants ran off and Mr Kissingou-Mabiala asked people to call an ambulance before he collapsed.
The trial continues.