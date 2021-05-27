Bulldog and her eight puppies stolen in Nottingham burglary
- Published
A French bulldog and her eight puppies have been stolen in a "targeted daytime burglary", police said.
The dogs were wearing coloured Velcro collars when they were taken from an address in Coppice Road, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday between 13:55 and 14:10 BST.
The mother, Luna, has been described as grey or blue with a white patch on her chest.
Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Det Sgt Gary Hewson said: "This was a brazen theft that appears to have been targeted specifically at these animals, which were taken from the scene in a large cage.
"Our investigations are ongoing and we are determined to reunite these animals with their rightful owner as quickly as possible."
In March, Nottinghamshire Police appointed a dedicated senior officer - Ch Insp Amy Styles-Jones - to tackle dog thefts in what was believed to be the first role of its kind in the country.
She said: "I want to make it clear that dog theft is an offence we take extremely seriously and that we are working very hard to address this issue and to spread some key messages to all dog owners.
"We are not only concerned about a burglary in this instance, we are also concerned for the welfare of these animals."