Angler fishes unexploded shell from Nottingham river
- Published
A city bridge was closed after an angler pulled a historic unexploded shell from a river.
The artillery device, which is believed to have been in the River Trent for decades, was snagged near Wilford Toll Bridge in Nottingham at about 16:20 BST on Wednesday.
A 50-metre cordon was put in place around the scene.
The bridge was closed to trams and pedestrians while the device was examined but has since reopened.
Insp John Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Clearly in situations like this we have to put the safety of the public first and act out of an abundance of caution."
The shell has been taken away for safe disposal by expert officers, the force added.
Delays to tram services have been reported in the area.
