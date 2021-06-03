Two men jailed for 'cowardly' Nottingham and Derbyshire shootings
Two men have been jailed for their part in two "brazen and cowardly" shootings, including one where a female passer-by was hit in the arm.
The shootings took place in Upper Langwith, Derbyshire, in October 2018 and outside Das Kino bar in Nottingham the following month.
At Nottingham Crown Court, Jordan Murray was jailed for 18 years and Dianvelli Williams was handed a six-and-a-half year prison term.
The pair were convicted in April.
In the first shooting Dianvelli Williams fired multiple rounds through a living room window, narrowly missing a woman inside, Nottinghamshire Police said.
In the second shooting - in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham - a person on a moped fired five shots at the front of the building.
One of the five rounds fired hit a 24-year-old woman in the arm and her injuries were not life-threatening.
Det Insp Richard Monk said: "The men who committed these brazen and cowardly shootings are dangerous criminals who conspired to fire weapons on our streets.
"As a result of one of these shootings a wholly innocent woman received a gunshot wound to her arm and must now live with the trauma of what happened to her that night.
"Although this young lady was very clearly in the wrong place at the wrong time, she is also extremely lucky not to have been killed or seriously injured in this truly awful act of violence."
Defendants' charges
- Jordan Murray, 28, formerly of Beckhampton Road, Bestwood, had previously been found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to the Nottingham shooting and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. He also admitted to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the Upper Langwith shooting. However, he was cleared of conspiracy to murder charges relating to both shootings and found not guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to the Upper Langwith shooting. He was sentenced to 17 years for the shootings and one year for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- Dianvelli Williams, 23, formerly of Silk Mill Avenue, Leeds, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was cleared of one count of conspiracy to murder and one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life
- Tiyanna Clayton, 20, of Nottingham Road, Basford, was also sentenced after being convicted at the same trial of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. Police said she was found to have facilitated calls between Murray and a witness inducing them to change the statement they had provided to the police. She was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months
