100 hand grenades found in Nottinghamshire woodland
- Published
Bomb disposal experts were called to woodland in Nottinghamshire after 100 hand grenades were discovered.
The explosives were found in an area off Clipstone Drive, Forest Town, at about 11:45 BST on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was believed the Army had used the area for wartime weapons practice.
A "successful controlled explosion" was carried out by the Joint Services Explosive Ordinance Disposal Engineers at 17:00 BST, a force spokesman said.
"No evacuations were necessary due to the rural location," he added.
