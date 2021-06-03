Nottingham murder inquiry launched after woman dies in hospital
A woman who was found seriously injured in her garden has died in hospital.
Nottinghamshire Police said Stacey Clay, 39, was found in Andover Road, Bestwood, Nottingham, following a disturbance at about 06:00 BST on 19 May.
She died in hospital on Wednesday, the force confirmed.
Matthew Farmer, 42, of Logan Street, Bulwell, was charged with attempted murder following the incident, which is now being treated as a murder inquiry.
He remains in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 17 June.
Det Insp Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation."
