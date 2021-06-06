Arrest after four men stabbed at Leicester party
Four men were taken to hospital after being stabbed at a party in Leicester.
Officers were called to Queens Road at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports that up to 30 people had spilled out on to the road from a house party.
The four victims, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious, police said.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is in police custody.
Leicestershire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
