Arrest after four men stabbed at Leicester party

Published
image captionPolice found the four stabbing victims after being called to a house party in Queens Road, Leicester

Four men were taken to hospital after being stabbed at a party in Leicester.

Officers were called to Queens Road at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports that up to 30 people had spilled out on to the road from a house party.

The four victims, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious, police said.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is in police custody.

Leicestershire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

