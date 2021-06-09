Priti Patel: Two men charged over racist video aimed at home secretary
Two men have been charged over a social media video in which racist comments were made about Home Secretary Priti Patel.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Jake Henderson, 28, and Robert Cumming, 26, were charged with sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network.
It followed complaints in relation to a video posted on social media in January, the CPS added.
The pair are due in court on 29 June.
Mr Henderson, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, and Mr Cumming, from Doncaster, were charged under section 127 of the Communications Act.
Both men, who were summonsed on 29 May, are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court later this month.
Janine Smith, chief crown prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: "The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.
"Proceedings against Jake Henderson and Robert Cumming are active and nothing should be published or shared online that could in any way jeopardise the defendants' right to a fair trial."
