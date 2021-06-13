Lambs set upon by dogs in Warsop and left dead in a pile
A flock of lambs were killed when dogs were set upon them in what police believe was a deliberate and "despicable" act.
A farmer initially found 13 of his lambs dead, and a further one died while police were at the farm in Nottinghamshire.
Four more then had to be euthanised by a vet as their injuries were so severe.
Most were left in a pile and others were scattered around, suggesting they were killed deliberately.
Nottinghamshire Police and the RSPCA now want help catching those responsible, and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
The sheep are believed to have been attacked between 21:00 BST on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.
The offenders are thought to have entered private property linked to a farm in Warsop and then set dogs onto them.
Ch Insp Chris Sullivan said: "This was a terrible and despicable act and has understandably left the farmer completely distraught.
"Some of the lambs were found dead but others had to be put to sleep because their injuries were so severe."
