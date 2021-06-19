Further arrests after Nottingham street party stabbing
- Published
Three more people have been arrested after an illegal street party where a man was stabbed.
The 18-year-old was wounded after 300 people descended on Basford, Nottingham, on Saturday 12 June.
Three police officers also suffered minor injuries after they came under attack from the crowd that had gathered in Bramble Close for a birthday party.
Two men have already been charged for possession of a knife, among other offences.
'Out of hand'
Supt Mat Healey said a number of other warrants related to the party "were being executed".
He said: "Last week's gathering started as just a small number of people having a barbecue to celebrate someone's birthday, but it very quickly got out of hand as more and more people turned up, which in turn led to violence and a man being seriously injured."
Supt Healey said the violence officers experienced after bottles were thrown at them as they gave first aid to the stabbing victim would not be tolerated.
The force said the man had his life saved by officers and he was later treated in hospital for his injuries.
People living nearby said the party had been going on for at least seven hours.
A 21-year-old man who attended has been jailed for four-and-a-half months.
Barraket Selassie, 21, of Repton Road, Nottingham pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a Class B drug at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A second man, Malik Blake, of Allendale Avenue, Aspley, also appeared for two counts of possession of a knife in a public place, possession of a Class B drug and assault by beating of an emergency worker.
The 22-year-old will face a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 July.
