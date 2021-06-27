Nottingham charity match to honour ex-footballer's wife
Familiar footballing faces are reuniting on the pitch to raise money for a hospice that cared for the wife of a former Nottingham Forest player.
Samantha Birtles, 56, wife of former Nottingham Forest player Garry, died on Thursday after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.
The match will involve 50 former footballers including Martin O'Neill, Nigel Clough and Kevin Keegan.
Organisers said they hoped to "celebrate Samantha's life".
The charity match, which will take place at Basford United in Nottingham, had been arranged before Mrs Birtles' death.
A spokesperson for the club said: "It's been agreed by the club and all parties involved the event will still go ahead."
Anton Ferdinand, Stiliyan Petrov, Lee Hendrie and Clinton Morrison are set to make an appearance, along with former Nottingham Forest players Gary Mills, Des Walker, Guy Moussi and Chris Cohen.
Martin O'Neill, Nigel Clough, Kevin Keegan and Kevin Nolan will manage the teams.
The match will raise money for the Treetops Hospice which cared for Mrs Birtles.
Birtles played for Nottingham Forest when they won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980.
He and his wife, their family and friends, have so far raised more than £20,000 for the hospice.
Former Forest player Steve Chettle, who now manages Basford United, said: "We are all devastated, and I would like to pass on mine and the club's condolences to Garry and Samantha's families.
"Hopefully, we can celebrate Samantha's life on Sunday, and continue to raise money for the wonderful Treetops Hospice in honour of her."
In a statement, the hospice said: "We send our sincere condolences to Garry and their family and friends at this difficult time.
"The money raised will ensure our Treetops nurses can continue caring for patients at the end of life, and our counsellors can continue to support bereaved adults and children when they need it the most."
