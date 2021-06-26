Green light for funding of £28m Nottinghamshire road upgrade
The government has agreed to fund a major road improvement project, costing more than £28m.
The Department for Transport will contribute £24.3m towards the scheme to upgrade the route between Ollerton and East Bridgford in Nottinghamshire.
It is claimed improving the A614/A6097 corridor will benefit local tourist attractions and serve residents on several new housing developments.
Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley called it "fantastic news".
The total cost of the scheme is £28.6m, with the remaining sum being funded by developer contributions and the county council.
Mr Bradley, who is also Conservative MP for Mansfield, said: "This investment is not only key to upgrading a major route through our county, but also for the delivery of numerous regeneration, growth and tourism projects in the area."
Work is expected to take place in 2023 if the planning application, due to be submitted this summer, is approved.
