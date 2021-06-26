Covid: Rowdy Nottingham birthday party lands host with £10k fine
The organiser of a 21st birthday party attended by more than 100 people has been fined £10,000 for breaching Covid rules.
Police said they were called to a report of large-scale antisocial behaviour on Harrington Drive in Nottingham at 03:00 BST on Thursday.
Revellers were "spilling out on to the streets" when officers broke up the student party and shut down the music.
Nottinghamshire Police called it a "blatant breach of the rules".
The force said residents in the Lenton area were kept awake and left angry and upset by the illegal gathering.
Current coronavirus restrictions limit indoor gatherings in England to six people or two separate households.
Outside gatherings are allowed for up to 30 people.
'Deeply disappointed'
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said hosting the birthday bash under the current circumstances was "frankly astonishing".
"Even without the Covid legislation, we would tackle this hard and not tolerate it," he said.
"It generated a number of calls from residents in the area who quite frankly, deserve more respect."
The organiser has been issued with the maximum penalty under Covid legislation and will have to pay the fine or go to court.
Nottinghamshire Police said dispersal orders had been introduced in the Lenton area this week due to other reports of revellers causing antisocial behaviour.
ACC Cooper urged any students preparing to go home for the summer not to be tempted to host leaving parties.
A University of Nottingham spokesperson said: "We are deeply disappointed at this behaviour, which is unrepresentative of the majority of students in the city.
"In addition to any police action or court proceedings, the university will consider further disciplinary action."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.