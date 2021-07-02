Paedophile jailed for 25 years over string of sex attacks on girls
- Published
A "calculating" paedophile who carried out a string of sexual attacks on a number of girls over decades has been jailed for 25 years.
Thomas Watkinson took advantage of the vulnerable girls at a number of addresses in Nottingham during the 1990s and 2000s, police said.
The 60-year-old was arrested in 2019 after several allegations were made against him.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Watkinson, of Recreation Drive in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, was found guilty by a jury of seven counts of gross indecency with a child under the age of 14 and seven counts of indecent assault against a child under 14.
Nottinghamshire Police said Watkinson denied that any of the offences had happened and claimed his accusers were making them up.
Det Con Lucy Clarke said: "Watkinson was responsible for a horrendous and calculating catalogue of offences that would have gone unpunished without the bravery of his victims, who showed remarkable courage and stoicism in explaining so clearly what Watkinson had put them through all those years ago.
"Although Watkinson's despicable actions will always remain with them, I do hope that this very long sentence can bring them a sense of closure."
