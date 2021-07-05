Mineworkers' Pension Scheme: Rejection a 'slap in the face'
Calls for the government to give £1.2bn of pension funds to ex-miners have been rejected, in what has been described as a "slap in the face".
Currently the government gets half of any surplus from the miners' scheme, a deal that has made it £4.4bn so far.
In April, a parliamentary committee called for a review of the arrangement but the government has said it believed the scheme was "fair and beneficial".
A former Nottinghamshire miner said he was "devastated" by the decision.
'Take it or leave it'
The pension scheme affects tens of thousands of families across the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East.
The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee said the move would have given a £14 increase to the average weekly pension of £84.
Darren Jones, the Labour MP for Bristol North West who chairs the committee, said members of the scheme would be "deeply disappointed" by the government's "intransigent message".
"It represents a slap in the face for pension scheme members that the government is continuing its 'take it or leave it' approach," he said.
"The government has benefited from billions of pounds of surpluses since 1994 without having to contribute a pound of taxpayers' money to miners' pensions.
"Ministers should think again and help ensure these pensioners get a fair deal."
In 1994, when the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme was privatised, it was agreed the government would get 50% of any surplus from the fund, in return for guaranteeing the value of the pensions would not decrease.
As well as reviewing the 50% sharing deal, the committee had called for the government to relinquish its entitlement to the £1.2bn Investment Reserve, and give it instead to the miners.
However, in a letter to the committee Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the energy minister, said there were numerous examples of pension schemes that had been unable to meet their basic obligations, let alone increase.
"The government continues to believe the arrangement agreed in 1994 was fair and beneficial to both scheme members and taxpayers," she wrote.
"Scheme members have rightly shared in the benefits but the government has taken on all the risk."
Former Nottinghamshire miner Mick Newton said he was "totally devastated" by the decision.
"Disappointment is too soft a word," he said. "To say I'm angry would be an understatement.
"It's not just a slap in the face for ex-miners and widows, it's a slap in the face for justice."
He added many former miners were struggling and the government's response represented a failure in its levelling up agenda.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: "Mineworkers' Pension Scheme members are receiving payments 33% higher than they would have been thanks to the government's guarantee.
"On most occasions, the scheme has been in surplus, and scheme members have received bonuses in addition to their guaranteed pension.
"We remain resolutely committed to protecting the pensions of mineworkers, but do not accept the committee's recommendations strike a fair balance between scheme members and taxpayers."
