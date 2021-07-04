Man charged with attempted murder over Nottingham stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Nottingham.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was lying on the ground in Colwick Road "bleeding heavily" just after 00:50 BST on Saturday, police said.
He was taken to hospital, but officers said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Ben Morris, 44, of no fixed address, is also accused of possessing of an offensive weapon and is due to appear before city magistrates on Monday.
