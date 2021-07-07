Alice Hodgkinson: English teacher reported missing in Japan
The father of an English teacher who has gone missing in Japan says her disappearance is "out of character".
Alice Hodgkinson, originally from Nottingham, was reported missing by her manager on 1 July after she failed to arrive at work in Tokyo.
The 28-year-old teaches at Shane English School and lives in the neighbouring Kanagawa prefecture.
The government said it was "in contact with local authorities" and Miss Hodgkinson's family.
Stephen Hodgkinson, from Bestwood Village, said he last heard from his daughter more than a week ago.
"I had emailed her to say 'thank you' for a Father's Day present she had sent me and she replied on 30 June," he said.
"She was chatty and it was a bog standard email for Alice, nothing suspicious in it at all.
"But her boss was concerned for her welfare and reported her missing to the police.
"They broke into her room and she wasn't there."
Mr Hodgkinson said his daughter's friends in Japan had been helping to search for her, setting up social media groups and creating posters.
"The main support has been from them and they have been tremendous really," he added.
"If I went to Japan what would I be able to do there? I would just be pacing around.
"We are just milling through the best we can really. But Alice's mum, Julie, is quite distressed."
Miss Hodgkinson moved to Japan to teach in March 2020 and her father said they would regularly keep in touch via video calls and emails.
He said Japanese police were now reviewing CCTV footage from her accommodation.
A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCO) said: "We are in contact with local authorities in Japan regarding a missing British woman.
"Consular staff are in touch with her family in the UK."
Nottinghamshire Police said they were also working with "relevant authorities" and supporting the family.
