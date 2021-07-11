Hot air balloon crashes in Nottinghamshire town centre
- Published
A hot air balloon crash landed in a town centre in Nottinghamshire.
British Transport Police (BTP) said its officers gave out first aid in Sutton-in-Ashfield after the aircraft came to a stop between the Nags Head pub and Idlewells shopping centre on Saturday.
They then helped to bring the balloon under control.
The tweeted that the unscheduled descent left one person with a "possible broken nose", broke a number of roof tiles and damaged a drainpipe.
"This isn't something that happens very often," BTP Nottinghamshire said.
