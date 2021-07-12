Euro 2020: Fans still 'proud' after England loss
- Published
Fans have reacted with disappointment, but also pride, after England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.
Manager Gareth Southgate took the Three Lions to their first major final for 55 years, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with England losing 3-2 on penalties.
Crowds across the East Midlands gathered to watch the match.
Supporters said they were "devastated" at the result but took comfort in the team's performance.
About 350 supporters watched the action play out on a large screen in the car park of the White Horse Inn in Ruddington.
Tom Stanley said: "I'm absolutely devastated but you know what, on a serious note, the fact that we've gone to a final, that's a stepping stone.
"As a nation it [the tournament] has been electrifying. Obviously with Covid and everything that's happened, it's lifted the country massively."
Tom Wilson added: "The experience for England over the past two weeks has been terrific.
"It's been great for the pubs, it's been great for the people and it's just great for everyone that we got to the final."
Sam Watkins said: "It [the result] is what it is at the end of the day. England supporters all come together which is one of the best things.
"I was in London earlier this week and I was going to stay down there but I decided to come back [to Ruddington] to watch the game here because I know the atmosphere is great."
Alex Needham, who watched the game at the Cavendish Golf Club in Buxton, said despite the defeat the tournament had helped to unite people.
"It's about being with your friends and family. Kane scores against Germany and you have all your pals around - that's the best thing about it.
"A tournament brings everyone together, especially after the year we have had," he said.
At Leicester's Morningside Arena, fans were dejected but equally proud of the Lions' performance at Wembley.
One fan said: "We did everything we could but at the end of the day, I thought Italy, especially in extra time were just that little bit better and we just ran out of steam."
Nottinghamshire Police praised fans' behaviour after the match.
A police spokesperson said supporters spilled into city centre streets and a large crowd gathered in Nottingham's Old Market Square but there were "little to no issues with fan behaviour pre or post-match".
Three people were arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour and two arrests were made after TVs were damaged at bars in the city.
Ass Ch Con Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "England's loss was painful for all of us but despite this disappointment the majority of people behaved themselves.
"The bad weather dampened the mood further and by 1am, the city was pretty much empty."
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said there were "three arrests across the county which represents a very low level of problems, it was mostly very quiet".
Leicestershire Police said there "have been no significant incidents related to the football".
