Nottingham City Transport: Bus operator hit by cyber-attack
- Published
A bus operator has said it is working with cyber-security experts after its IT system was attacked.
In a statement, Nottingham City Transport (NCT) said it believes no personal data was accessed, adding its IT team was informed of the breach "immediately".
Services are running normally, but NCT warned passengers may face "intermittent disruption".
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were currently investigating.
"Specialist staff have been deployed and have provided cyber-security support and advice to the organisation," Det Insp Ed Cook said.
NCT confirmed it reported the attack to the Information Commissioner's Office, with further updates to be "provided in due course".
It said it currently had no access to emails, so encouraged passengers to call or contact the company via social media if they encounter problems.
"Bus services continue to operate as advertised, but there may be intermittent disruption as the systems which are used as part of our operation are currently unavailable," they said.
"We recognise that this causes great inconvenience to our customers and employees and we thank everyone for your patience and understanding whilst we work through these issues."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.