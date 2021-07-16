World's fastest diesel locomotive will run again at Ruddington
A record-breaking diesel locomotive is being brought back into service after sitting in storage for two years.
In its glory days 43159 achieved a world record speed of 148mph, which has never been beaten since being set in 1987.
Many of the same type of locomotive - known as a Class 43 power car - are at risk of being scrapped.
However, 43159 has gone to Nottingham, where it will transport passengers on a heritage railway.
It arrived at the Great Central Railway in Ruddington on Thursday evening.
David Rae, chairman of the East Midlands Railway Trust which owns the railway, said: "It looks a bit tatty. It hasn't run for two years so will be getting an overhaul at Ruddington to get back into service, and getting a repaint."
This type of locomotive runs in pairs, with one at each end of the train, so 43159 is being partnered with another Class 43 power car, numbered 43044.
Prof Rae added: "These iconic trains embodied the very best of British engineering and we hope they will operate from Ruddington for years to come."
43159 was originally brought into service in 1981, and last used by Great Western Railway in April 2019.
Owner, Porterbrook, has donated it to 125 Group, which is preserving trains for future operation.
It set the world diesel rail speed record while partnered with a power car numbered 43102, which has been donated to the National Railway Museum in York.
43159 will mostly live out its retirement travelling at 25mph, which is the maximum speed for heritage railways.
However, it may occasionally venture back onto the national railway network, where it will be able to travel up to 125mph.
