Alice Hodgkinson: Memorial for English teacher after Japan death
The friends of an English teacher who died in Japan have held a memorial ahead of her funeral.
Alice Hodgkinson's body was found a week after she was reported missing.
The 28-year-old from Nottingham had moved to the country in March 2020 to work but she failed to arrive at the school in Tokyo on 1 July.
Her friend Veronika Danovich said her friends has wanted to "pay their respects and grieve together".
The pair had met last year when they both joined the Shane English School to teach.
"We both came at the same time to Tokyo and trained together," said the 30-year-old from New York.
"She was very active and loved travelling a lot.
"She was very determined and dedicated to her work and had a lot of goals that she didn't complete unfortunately."
Miss Hodgkinson's family in Bestwood Village had appealed for help in finding her after she disappeared.
They kept in touch with Miss Danovich, who had led the initial search in Japan by handing out flyers and coordinating volunteers.
Nottinghamshire Police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
Miss Danovich said friends had wanted to "honour Alice's memory" and "do something for her and her family while they are still far away".
A small group of friends, housemates and colleagues gathered at a park near where Miss Hodgkinson lived in the Kanagawa prefecture in order to adhere to local Covid restrictions.
"We can't really attend the funeral and a lot of people just wanted to pay their respects or grieve together in this way," added Miss Danovich.
"It was a chance to remember her and share our thoughts and memories.
"It's comforting for those who knew her or those who related to her experiences.
"She was part of our community and we do our best to support each other in a foreign country."
