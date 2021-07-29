Vegetable oil-powered train will transport Toyota hybrid cars
- Published
Hybrid cars built by Toyota in Derbyshire will soon be transported to the continent by a locomotive that runs on used vegetable oil.
Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris unveiled the locomotive, named "I'm A Climate Hero", at a depot in Toton in Nottinghamshire.
The Department for Transport said the locomotive can cut carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to diesel.
It will transport hundreds of cars a week to France and the Czech Republic.
The locomotive is owned by rail freight operator DB Cargo UK, which has been trialling the use of hydro-treated vegetable oil, known as HVO.
Chief executive Andrea Rossi said: "We are very excited at the prospect of working with Toyota to trial the use of HVO on its services to and from Europe.
"This will be the first time we have used HVO on an automotive service and one bound for the continent."
DB Cargo UK previously announced that HVO would be used to power all of its freight trains running between Tarmac's site in Leicestershire and an asphalt plant in Birmingham.
The rail freight operator, which is the largest in the country, currently has a fleet of 176 operational diesel locomotives and is hoping to convert more to use HVO.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.