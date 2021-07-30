Huw Williams: Woman arrested and house searched over missing man
- Published
Police have arrested a woman and are searching a house in connection with the disappearance of a man who "vanished" months after moving cities.
Huw Williams, who is 25 and from Chester, moved to Nottingham after Christmas to live with a woman he had recently met through a friend.
Nobody has seen or heard from him since 6 May.
Police said they detained a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and later released her on bail.
Mr Williams's family has asked him or anyone who might have seen him to contact police.
'We love you'
His father, Steve Williams, said: "Huw has high-functioning autism, which can make him vulnerable, and our biggest worry is that someone may have exploited this in him.
"I would like to say to Huw, no matter what you are thinking, or how difficult you think the situation is, we just want you to make contact.
"You don't need to come home, we just want to know you are safe and well. Please make contact with someone. We are all devastated not having heard from you. We love you no matter what and always will."
He described his son as being "a warm-hearted, really engaging person who goes out of his way to help people and finds it easy to make friends, even with complete strangers".
After moving to Nottingham, Mr Williams initially kept in contact with his family regularly.
However, his family said he became more distant and did not even want to speak to them on his birthday in mid-April.
He was last seen in the Sherwood area of Nottingham on 6 May, then disappeared without taking any of his belongings, and his bank account has remained untouched.
His mobile phone was found smashed at the house where he had been living in Danethorpe Vale, Sherwood, which is the home being searched.
Det Ch Insp Nick Waldram, of Nottinghamshire Police - who is leading the investigation - described it as "an unusual case".
"Huw appears to have just vanished and we can find no signs of anything which may indicate where he is," he said.
"His family are clearly beside themselves over his disappearance and we need to find him."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.