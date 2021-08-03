Student's design chosen for Queen's Platinum Jubilee emblem
A student has said he is "over the moon" after his design was selected as the emblem to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.
Edward Roberts's purple and white logo was chosen ahead of a number of entries from young creatives.
Featuring a stylised crown and working in the number 70, the round background appears similar to a royal seal.
The 19-year-old, from Southwell in Nottinghamshire, said: "It's just an amazing feeling to win it."
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be marked in June 2022 with a four-day bank holiday weekend, among other celebrations.
'Clean design'
The competition to design the emblem was run by the Victoria & Albert (V&A) museum with Buckingham Palace.
Baron Parker, the Lord Chamberlain and most senior official in the Queen's royal household, gave Mr Roberts the good news on Thursday.
A graphic and communication design student at the University of Leeds, Mr Roberts said he was shocked to learn his work had won.
"I couldn't believe I'd won it really," he said.
"I thought I had achieved something by getting to the top 100 so to even win it - I was over the moon."
As well as winning the design competition, Mr Roberts will also be invited to attend the jubilee celebrations and a live concert outside Buckingham Palace marking the event.
Paul Thompson, vice-chancellor of the Royal College of Art and a member of the judging panel, said the emblem was an "ingenious" celebration of an historic reign.
"This clean graphic design takes us on a simple line journey to create the crown and the number 70, beautifully capturing the continuous thread of Her Majesty The Queen's 70-year reign," he said.
"[It] works across all scales and the flow of the line gives us a sense of a human touch behind the digital design process."
