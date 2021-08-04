Woman watching Love Island nearly hit as car smashes into living room
- Published
A woman has told of her lucky escape after a driver crashed a stolen vehicle into her parked car, sending it into her living room.
Rhia Brindley, 24, said she was watching Love Island at about 22:15 BST on Monday when there was a "loud crash".
She said her car was left "a few feet" from where she was sitting.
Police told her if she had been in her usual place to watch TV, she would be "critically injured or dead".
Nottinghamshire Police are now attempting to locate the driver following the crash in Bridgnorth Drive, Clifton, Nottingham.
Ms Brindley said she normally sits in a chair in front of the window while watching TV, but was elsewhere in the living room when the crash occurred.
"I was winding down and watching the TV with the dog when all of a sudden the house shook and the TV was knocked to the floor," she said.
"Once I got over the initial shock, I realised that the front of my car was in my living room.
"I was told by police when they arrived that if I was sat where I usually sit to watch TV I'd have been in hospital critically injured or dead."
After arriving at the scene, officers established a suspect had been driving a Toyota Corolla that was stolen from Ruddington Lane, Clifton, on 27 July.
Ms Brindley, an office admin manager at the Queen's Medical Centre hospital, added: "I just think whoever did this is careless. They've fled the scene not realising that they could have killed somebody."
Police said the fact Ms Brindley was unharmed "is a miracle".
Insp Kate Savage added: "I can only imagine how shaken she is by what has happened.
"We will be investigating this incident thoroughly with a view to putting the person responsible before the court at the earliest opportunity."
