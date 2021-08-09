Daughter of 'Robocop' PC becomes Nottinghamshire Police officer
- Published
The daughter of a police constable dubbed "Robocop" has followed in his footsteps and become an officer.
PC Rachel Evans joined Nottinghamshire Police after hearing about the exploits of her father Diederik Coetzee.
The former officer was called "Robocop" by the national media thanks to his prolific arrest rate, after detaining 309 suspects in Mansfield in 2005.
PC Evans said: "It means a lot to me as it's carrying on his legacy. He's such an inspirational person."
Mr Coetzee, who began policing in his native South Africa, had to retire in 2013 on medical grounds after being injured in a hit-and-run collision.
The former officer was cycling to the gym while off-duty in 2011 when he was hit by a car which failed to stop in Blidworth.
He suffered serious head injuries and the driver responsible was jailed for 15 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.
His daughter said her father's injury inspired her to pursue law enforcement.
The 31-year-old said: "I would visit my dad in hospital and his colleagues were there telling me stories about how amazing he was at his job as a police officer. That reignited an old flame and I decided to join the police.
"I've been a police community support officer for eight years and I'm really excited to undertake this new challenge and become a police constable."
Mr Coatzee, who was at PC Evans' passing out ceremony on Friday, said: "I'm so proud of her. I've been waiting for this day - it's nice to have a police officer in the family again.
"She's got to make well over 300 arrests in one year to beat my record.
"It's a big target but she'll do it. She's certainly got the brains to do it."
PC Evans has been given the same collar number as her father, 2450.
