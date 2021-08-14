Jacksdale woman charged with murder of three-year-old boy
- Published
A woman has been charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy.
Officers were called to a home in Main Road, Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire, on 7 August after reports the boy had been seriously injured.
The boy was taken to hospital for treatment but died of his injuries on Monday.
Leila Picker, 22, also of Main Road, Jacksdale, was arrested earlier this week and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Det Insp Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We believe the incident was isolated and contained within a house on Main Road and that we are now not looking for anyone else as our investigation continues.
"Our thoughts are with the child's family, who have asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.