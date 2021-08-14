Drone spots suspected burglars on Mansfield bank roof
- Published
Three suspected burglars who tried to hide from police on the roof of a bank were foiled by a thermal imaging drone.
Nottinghamshire Police attended the Santander bank in Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 01:10 BST after the intruder alarm was deployed.
Officers could not find any suspects, until the force's drone spotted the three suspects on the roof.
Two men, aged 25 and 40, and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.
Police said Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance to help officers search the roof.
It is unclear whether anything was taken from the bank.
Det Sgt Lauren Morgan said: "This is a great example of how multiple departments from the force can work together to achieve good results and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the arrests."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.