Woman seriously injured by her dog in attack
- Published
A woman who was attacked by her American bulldog has been left with life-changing injuries.
Nottinghamshire Police said the dog turned on a child at a home in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, on Saturday evening.
Two women at the property intervened and were repeatedly bitten on the face, arms and stomach by the animal.
The dog was eventually stabbed by another occupant, and secured in the garden before they called 999.
'Stark reminder'
Both women were taken to hospital for treatment and police were called to the property at 00:10 BST on Sunday.
An emergency vet was called but was left with no option but to put down the animal.
Det Insp Jon Kerry said: "It's devastating that a woman has suffered such serious injuries caused by her own pet, but we can only be grateful that it didn't result in far worse consequences had the animal been able to attack the child.
"Although we don't believe that the animal was a banned breed, this is a stark reminder to all pet owners not to take any chances with animals around children, particularly if they have ever displayed violent tendencies."
