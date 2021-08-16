Rock City security staff suspended after attack video shared
- Published
Two members of security staff have been suspended after a video that appears to show a man being punched and kicked at a nightclub emerged on social media.
The attack is believed to have taken place at Nottingham's popular live music spot Rock City on Friday.
Another video on social media also appears to show a woman bleeding from the nose outside the venue.
Professional Security, who employ the staff, said it was working with the authorities to deal with the matter.
In one video, security staff in hi-vis jackets can be seen violently restraining a man on the floor before dragging him up and kicking him.
Another video shows a women bleeding outside the venue on Talbot Street in the city centre. Both pieces of footage have been widely shared online.
A statement issued on behalf of Professional Security said: "We do not condone behaviour that may cause harm or distress to members of the public and take our duty of care extremely seriously.
"We are aware of allegations regarding two of our employees, both of whom have been suspended pending the outcome of a thorough internal investigation.
"To ensure this matter is dealt with swiftly, we will continue to work closely with the authorities."
Rock City - which has played host to the likes of Nirvana, Def Leppard and David Bowie - celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.
DHP Family, which runs the venue, has been approached for comment.
