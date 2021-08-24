Afghanistan: Trapped Nottingham family's relief after fleeing Taliban
- Published
A family said they were relieved to be back in the UK after trying to leave Afghanistan for a week.
Nargas, 24, was in the country with her mother and two younger siblings visiting ill relatives when the Taliban took control.
Despite having correct documents they said the Taliban stopped them leaving, leading to a tense wait.
The Nottingham family - whose surname is not being used for safety reasons - landed in the UK on Monday.
Raghib, a taxi driver, said his wife, 24-year-old daughter Nargas and two small children went to the country last month while he stayed in the UK.
He said he was "very happy" to have them back in the UK where they will undergo a 10-day stay in quarantine before returning home.
Nargas said she and her siblings were relieved and happy to have made it back to the UK safely.
"It has been really tough. I'm just looking forward to seeing my dad and my brothers," she said.
Others stuck in the path of the Taliban have also had anxious waits to escape.
Lloyd Comer, a former soldier from Nottingham, said he fled Kabul after the Taliban arrived as he had been running a private defence contract.
He said Afghan colleagues drove him through Taliban checkpoints disguised in traditional Afghan clothing.
"It's emotional, I'm home and I'm safe," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"My heart bleeds for those people that are left behind.
"The guilt that you feel for your friends and those loyal staff, who probably needed me most, is overwhelming."
Are you in Afghanistan and affected by this? Please tell us your story by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.