Nottingham cyclist left with footprint on head after attack
- Published
A cyclist has been left with a fooprint on his head after he was stamped on and robbed on his way to work.
Police said the unprovoked attack happened in Bulwell, Nottingham, at about 03:00 BST on Tuesday.
The man's bicycle was stolen in the attack which left him with bruising to his head and face and a swollen lip.
Officers are looking for two men who were riding an electric scooter in the area at the time.
Nottinghamshire Police said the cyclist was on his way to work at a supermarket warehouse when he was followed by two men on an e-scooter demanding money.
They caught up with him on Firth Way where he was kicked off his white Challenger mountain bike.
He was stamped on with such force that a footprint mark was left on his head, police said.
He walked the rest of the way to work where a colleague called for an ambulance.
Police said he has been left "badly shaken" by what happened, adding it was "fortunate he didn't suffer even more serious injuries."
The force is appealing for information about two men seen on e-scooters in the area at the time.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.