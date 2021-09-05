Jordan Sinnott: Charity match to honour killed footballer
A charity match is being held in honour of a footballer who died after being attacked on a night out.
Jordan Sinnott, 25, was fatally injured in Retford, Nottinghamshire, after being attacked by three men in January 2020.
The match will feature former footballers from Mr Sinnott's clubs including Alfreton Town, in Derbyshire, where the match is taking place.
All funds raised will go towards a trust set up in the wake of his death.
Following the attack Mr Sinnott was taken to hospital but died the same day of brain injuries.
Kai Denovan, Cameron Matthews and Sean Nicholson were all jailed for the attack.
After his death, Mr Sinnott's family set up the Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust which supports disadvantaged young people to access sports facilities.
His mother Melanie Tait said: "It was absolutely catastrophic when Jordan died. I think everyone's heart broke.
"We knew we wanted to keep Jordan's legacy alive. Jordan's nature was always about giving."
Speaking just ahead of the game, she said seeing everyone come together for her son was "a wonderful experience" and it "meant so much" that it was held at the Alfreton ground.
She said: "As a family, we have fond memories of watching him play at Alfreton."
"Jordan was all about family. He would be looking down loving every single moment of this day," she added.
After his death, his family also appealed for football shirts with "Sinnott 25" on the back.
Teams from around the world sent more than 800, which were displayed at his funeral, and then sold to raise money for charity.