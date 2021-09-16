Southwell Minster appoints first head girl chorister
A girl has been chosen as the head chorister at a minster for the first time in its history.
Only boys have traditionally been appointed to the role at Southwell Minster since its inception in the 12th Century.
But Ellie-Jean, 15, who has sung with the choir for more than five years, was handed the role at Evensong on Sunday.
She said it was a "tremendous honour" and hopes to inspire other young female singers.
Ellie-Jean, who is due to take her GCSEs at the Minster School in Southwell later this year, said: "Being part of this movement of change towards more parity between boys and girls is something I'll be proud of for a long time, and to be appointed as head chorister is a tremendous honour.
"I hope to inspire younger singers, especially girls."
Rector Chori Paul Provost, who leads the choir, said he thought it was the right time for change.
"Our choirs have been evolving over the last five years, since I was appointed. The girl choristers, who traditionally only had a much smaller role in celebrating the Minster's worship calendar, now share joint responsibility with the boys.
"I'm really proud of being able to deliver this and hope it inspires more girls and boys to be part of this legacy," he said.
Head choristers are usually appointed annually and have their names recorded in gold on a wooden plaque at the entrance of the Archbishop's Palace.
The Minster is the cathedral seat of the bishop for the diocese of Southwell and Nottingham, which covers 307 parishes.
Choristers have sung in the cathedral since its construction, which began in 1108.