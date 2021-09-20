BBC News

Hunter White: Mother denies cruelty over death of two-week-old

image source, Google
image captionHunter White was pronounced dead at an address in Kingsway Gardens

A mother has denied cruelty over the death of her baby son.

On 10 July 2020, Nottinghamshire Police said paramedics were called to Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, where two-week-old Hunter White was pronounced dead,

Terri Walters, 32, is accused of cruelty to a person under 16, contrary to section one of the Children and Young Persons Act 1933.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Ms Walters was released on unconditional bail until her trial on 28 February.

The trial is expected to last three days.

