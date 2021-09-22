'Robust' plan needed to help vulnerable children in Nottingham
- Published
A "large scale change" is still needed to protect vulnerable children in Nottingham, says the city council.
In 2020, children's services in the city were given a "requires improvement" rating by Ofsted.
On another visit in 2020, the watchdog found the experience of children in need of help and protection had deteriorated.
Inspectors have since found evidence of improvements but from "a very low starting point".
The council admitted it still needed to make changes, but said it was was making progress, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
At the most recent visit, in June 2021, Ofsted said most social work vacancies in the fieldwork team had been filled and most team managers were now permanent. The council had also reduced its reliance on agency staff.
However, while some social workers had more time to spend with children and families, caseloads remained too high for some experienced staff.
And although children were being seen regularly, the "quality and frequency of direct work being undertaken with them varied".
Ofsted also recognised a difficult year for the council responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Nottingham City Council's executive board accepted the findings of a report, commissioned by the authority, into the watchdog's recommendations.
The report concluded: "Too many children in Nottingham continue to be the subjects of repeat or long periods on a child protection or child in need plan, often for the same reasons.
"Interventions in these plans have not been successful in bringing about sustained positive change for some children, resulting in them living in neglectful situations for too long.
"Leaders have now recognised that long and repeat plans are areas that need more robust management oversight.
"In response, a pilot panel, chaired by the head of service, has been established to review children on repeat plans or plans exceeding 15 months more thoroughly to prevent drift and delay. It is too soon to see the impact of this."
In response to the initial inspection in February 2020, the council said it had invested a one-off cash spend of £1.7m to deliver the improvement plan for children, young people, and families.
A full Ofsted inspection is expected in early 2022.
The council said there was a significant financial risk should Children's Services fail to address the concerns highlighted.
