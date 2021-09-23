BBC News

Nottingham garden search concludes with nothing found

Published
image captionThe force said a tip-off had prompted the search

Police say they have found no evidence of criminality at a house where officers were seen removing slabs from the back garden.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers had completed an "extensive search" of the garden in Greencroft, Clifton, Nottingham.

The operation took several days and was part of an undisclosed investigation prompted by new intelligence.

The force said it was unconnected to the current occupants of the house.

Det Insp Ruby Burrow said: "No evidence was found of any criminality following our extensive search.

"We'd like to thank members of the community for their support and patience while we carried out our enquiries."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.