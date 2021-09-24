Two charged after police find drugs and cash at Basford home
- Published
Two people have appeared in court after police found drugs and more than £100,000 in cash at a house in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said they raided a property on Bulwell Lane, Basford, on Tuesday following a tip-off.
Leon Smart, 34, and Elen Ekpaloba, 25, both of Bulwell Lane, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, mamba and cocaine.
They have also been charged with possession of criminal property.
Both appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
They are being held on remand ahead of a future appearance at Nottingham Crown Court, which will take place at an date to be confirmed.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.