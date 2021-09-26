Arrest after reports of woman with sword in street
An arrest has been made and a sword has been recovered after reports of a woman seen with a weapon in a street, police have said.
Nottinghamshire Police were called after reports of the incident in Sneinton Boulevard, Sneinton, at 19:45 BST on Friday.
Officers then arrested a 36-year-old woman.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and remains in police custody.
