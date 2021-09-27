Worksop burglary suspect found hiding in loft in his pants
A burglary suspect was arrested in his underpants after police found him hiding in a loft following a pursuit.
Nottinghamshire Police said a BMW was stolen from Carlton Close, Worksop, in the early hours of Thursday.
Officers believe two men were involved, with one leaving in the BMW while another suspect drove off in a Land Rover.
Police located the Land Rover a short time later, sparking a chase that culminated in the arrest in Doncaster.
The force said the BMW's owner alerted officers after hearing his car being driven off in his gravel drive.
The car keys had been stolen from his home after the lock was broken, police added.
After the pursuit, the Land Rover driver abandoned the vehicle and ran into a property in South Yorkshire, where he was found and detained on suspicion of burglary and driving offences.
The BMW was also recovered and returned to its owner.
Inquiries to trace the second suspect are ongoing and police have appealed for information.