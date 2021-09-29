Forest Town: Arrest after woman found fatally injured in street
A man has been arrested after a woman was found fatally injured in a Nottinghamshire street.
The woman was discovered unconscious on Sunday night in Newlands Road, Forest Town, near a damaged fence and was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police searched the area and located a vehicle believed to have been involved.
A 36-year-old man was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed pending further inquiries.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were working hard to establish the circumstances and appealed for witnesses.
